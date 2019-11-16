Community Harper to Cut Ribbon Tuesday By Peter White - November 16, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp State Sen. Thelma Harper listens during her community meeting on how the TBI and corrections department impact her community. Photo by Clint Confehr Facebook Comments <SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>