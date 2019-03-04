JCPenney Hiring 50 Salon Stylists in the Nashville Area, Hosting National Hiring Day on Monday, March 4

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

Salon Hosting FREE Hands-On Class ($300 value) for Potential Stylists

JCPenney hiring 6,000 salon stylists nationwide

As JCPenney continues to transform its salon locations across the nation to the Salon by InStyle, the company is hosting a National Hiring Day event for salon stylists onMonday, March 4 at the below JCPenney salon. The retailer is searching for 50 talented stylists in the Nashville area to add volume to its salon business.

During the National Hiring Day event, salon education managers will host a FREE hands-on class ($300 value!) about foilayage, color mélange or pastellics. Licensed stylists and cosmetology students are encouraged to attend this event and apply for a stylist position at their local JCPenney salon. Space is limited for the FREE hands-on class so interested stylists should call their local salon to RSVP in advance.

Highly experienced stylists can take advantage of up to 70% commission, no booth rental fees, up to $1,000 bonus based on performance and flexible scheduling. JCPenney salon stylists also enjoy perks such as paid professional training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off, 401K eligibility and a full JCPenney associate discount up to 25%.

Please consider letting your readers/viewers know about this National Hiring Day event. More detail: https://companyblog.jcpnewsroom.com/

WHEN:

Monday, March 4 from 12 – 3 pm, local time

WHERE:

JCPenney in Providence Marketplace

401 S. Mount Juliet Road

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

For more information, contact:

