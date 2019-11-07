Knoxville Elects Kincannon as New Mayor

KNOXVILLE, TN — The city of Knoxville elected its next mayor, Indya Kincannon. The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE) believes that Kincannon is well suited to

continue to reduce the city and community’s carbon footprint and lower energy costs for Knoxvillians while creating a more livable, healthy, and vibrant community that works for all residents.

The election results also show overwhelming support from the community for Indya Kincannon’s energy and climate plans that invest more in renewable energy and energy saving initiatives that lower bills, grow our green energy economy, all while tackling climate change.

In late 2018, SACE launched the ‘Freeze The Frees’ campaign addressing the rising fixed fee costs that Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) residential customers face on their electric bills. Since then we’ve heard from thousands of local residents who are concerned with the rising costs of energy and imminent threat of climate change impacts on daily lives. The Mayoral Energy Forum, attended and coordinated by hundreds of volunteers in July, confirmed Knoxville’s desires to see real energy solutions and climate action that saves taxpayer money and tackles carbon pollution that harm public health as it was the largest forum held during the campaign cycle.

Mayor-elect Kincannon will play a pivotal role in how the city addresses the climate crisis moving forward and not only achieving, but surpassing Knoxville’s newly-passed carbon reduction goals. SACE looks forward to collaborating with the Kincannon administration as part of the Mayor’s Climate Council to develop detailed energy solutions that save tax dollars and focus on energy solutions that will lower residential electric bills, invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency and expand electric transportation. These actions will help Knoxville lead in building a more resilient infrastructure, create resilient local jobs and reduce the carbon pollution that harms our health and causes climate change.

Stephen Smith, Executive Director of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy noted, “This is a victory for climate. Kincannon’s track record of leadership and expressed commitment to address climate change through a Mayor’s Climate Council will be a positive step forward for Knoxville in being a leader in the rest of the Southeast. The elections results signal to the rest of the Southeast that voters care about clean energy, energy equity, and the environment. Voters want to see action taken on climate.”

Since 1985, the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy has worked to promote responsible energy choices to ensure clean, safe and healthy communities throughout the Southeast. Learn more at www.cleanenergy.org.