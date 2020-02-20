League of Women Voters 100 Years Strong

By Vivian Shipe

KNOXVILLE, TN — When it began it was called the National American Women’s Suffrage Association. Fast forward 100 years it is now known as the League of Women Voters

All over the nation celebrations are being held to commemorate the passing of the historic 19th amendment giving women the right to vote. One of those celebrations was held at the historic Foundry in Knoxville this past weekend.

Mayor Indya Kincannon opened the festivities with a proclamation naming February 14th, League of Women Voters.Day in Knoxville.

The keynote speaker for the event was Dr. Katie Cahill, Associate Director for Public Policy for the University of Tennessee.

Dr. Cahill spoke of the history and future of the league thru The Story of : Self, Us, and Now. She pushed the need to mentor others, the importance of encouraging the millennial vote, and empowering others to answer the call. She reminded those in attendance: it is not enough to register, you most go and vote.

She pressed for courage saying don’t leave the fight, lean in, challenge and pushback.

