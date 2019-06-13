Winnie Forrester Takes on the Developer’s Wife in District 2

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

Winnie: I haven’t written any personal attacks on your husband. We are on the same page with that thought. It is full campaign season and it’s no secret I am the treasurer for his opponent, Kyonzte Toombs. The CM is seeking to vilify me. Ms. Toombs and I are not against development, we want smart growth that benefits the existing neighborhoods. The voters in this community are deeply unhappy with CM. I hope we can keep the lines of communication open, because there’s a good chance Ms Toombs will win.

Developer’s wife: Winnie: per your text I get the impression you think (it is) your job to decide the growth for District 2? WOW???

That is really a problem I would think for all the people who live there?? You should consider being a helpful and positive force and team effort instead of your cynical approach?? I suggest to you making my husband mad at you is a serious mistake! If you want to change your approach to one of the team I am sure he would meet with you! All of the reports I hear about you are not positive!!

The bridge is not Ed Ewing it will belong to and benefit all of District 2, all of Nashville and many Americans for decades to come!! Investment will follow! If not the status quo! Just look around!

Winnie: The last time I was on the property was the day I saw you and the CM made his announcement. That day the maps were publicly available on the table in the big room and I took a picture. Since everybody was looking at them and walking by them, nobody would know they were confidential. I did not post them on the Internet.

I haven’t written any personal attacks on your husband.

I’m sorry, but you have been misinformed I am not against development. Much of what you just said isn’t true or has been distorted by someone. I thought as a mother you would relate to my concerns. I won’t bother you again.

Thank you.

So that we may conclude this ugly scene in District 2 at this time remember this:

“The voice of a Black woman should always be HERSELF … No edits – no erasure – no pressure – no expectations – no additions – no intruders.”

― Malebo Sep

What makes allyship so hard for most? Many liberal white women have an immediate reaction of defense when someone challenges their intentions. And it is in that precise moment they need to stop and realize they are actually part of the problem. It is never the offender who gets to decide when they’ve offended someone. If you feel yourself dismissing the words or experiences of people of color — because you think they’re “overreacting” or because you “didn’t know” or because “it has nothing to do with race” — it’s often due to your ego, not rationale. Listen and learn, instead.

Dr. Robin DiAngelo, a white woman sociologist who studies critical discourse, reminds us in her book White Fragility that “the key to moving forward is what we do with our discomfort. We can use it as a door out—blame the messenger and disregard the message. Or we can use it as a door in by asking, Why does this unsettle me? What would it mean for me if this were true?”

“Winnie, I’m just the messenger.”

Rosetta Miller Perry, District 2