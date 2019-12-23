McClain, Former Brentwood Resident, Appointed to Financial Council in Washington

WASHINGTON, DC — On November 18, 2019, Treasure McClain, the daughter of Virginia and Lester McClain of Brentwood, was appointed by the District of Columbia’s Mayor Muriel Bowser to it’s Financial Services Regulatory Sandbox and Innovation Council (the “Council”). Under this three-year appointment, she’ll serve on the 21 member Council with others the Commissioner of D.C.’s Department of Insurance, Securities, and Banking, the city’s Chief Technology Officer and members representing the banking and lending, insurance, technology, financial and securities industries as well as members representing consumers. The Council will aid the District in encouraging and expanding technology innovation in the financial services and insurance sectors.

Treasure L. McClain, JD, MBA, a native of Brentwood, TN, earned her BA from Spelman College, and JD/MBA from Fordham University. She is currently Counsel at a bank regulatory agency in Washington, DC, as well as Vice Chair of the Board of Director.