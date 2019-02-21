Comcast to Host Memphis Artist Bullock in Celebration of Black History Month

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

MEMPHIS, TN — Celebrated Memphis muralist Jamond Bullock will greet visitors and provide giveaways, including tickets to the National Civil Rights Museumin Memphis,

t-shirts with event-specific designs and other premium items.

Jamond Bullock is a Memphis native, where he works as an art teacher for Shelby County Public Schools and performance painter for special events. He founded Alivepaint in 2013,

a visual arts company tailored to his artistic vision.

In 2017, he was awarded ‘Top 40 under 40 Urban Elite’ and was featured in Essence magazine as a Memphis-based influencer for the Ford Motor Company’s ‘Go Further’ campaign. In 2018, he held a muralist residency for the Soulsville community, where he installed a 200-foot design on the front of Memphis Rox, the first climbing gym in South Memphis.

The Event is Feb. 23 from Noon to 4 pm. Complimentary food will be provided with the event taking place at The Xfinity Store, Poplar Plaza, 3476 Plaza Ave. in Memphis.