MUSIC CITY CENTER RECEIVES 2019 LEADERSHIP AWARDS FROM U.S. GREEN BUILDING COUNCIL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –The Music City Center received two awards during the 2020 IMPACT Leadership Conference on January 30. The awards were the Overall Highest Score Award and the Carbon Emissions Reduction Award. MCC recorded the highest scores in energy, water, waste and transportation improvements within the state using the Arc performance platform over a 12 month period, as well as the highest reduction in carbon emissions.

“We have an amazing team that is committed to prioritizing sustainable practices in our day to day operations,” said Charles Starks, President/CEO of Music City Center. “We are honored to have received these awards from the USGBC and greatly value our partnership.”

The USGBC Tennessee IMPACT Benchmarking Challenge encourages buildings across the state to track energy, water and waste with the Arc performance platform. Participating buildings entered an initial set of building performance data in June 2019 and worked to improve their scores through operational upgrades before December 2019. The USGBC recognizes outstanding organizations each year that are leading the green building community.

“We offer a robust sustainability program within MCC, working closely with the team as well as with partners and the community to educate and empower them on sustainable practices,” said Everett Davis, sustainability coordinator of Music City Center. “We thank USBGC for its ongoing commitment in providing the resources to create and maintain green buildings.”

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities.

About the Music City Center

The Music City Center, Nashville’s convention center, features a 353,143 square foot exhibit hall, the 57,500 square foot Karl F. Dean Grand Ballroom, and an 18,000 square foot Davidson Ballroom. The building includes an art collection featuring local and regional artists, a covered three-level parking garage with 1,800 spaces, and is LEED Gold certified. The Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame is also located inside the Music City Center at the corner of 6th Avenue and Demonbreun.