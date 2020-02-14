MUSIC CITY CENTER TO HOST SMALL AND DIVERSE BUSINESS FORUM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Music City Center will host the annual Small and Diverse Business Forum on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 from 8:30 am – 2:30 pm in the Davidson Ballroom. The cost is $30.00 and includes parking, lunch and a networking reception.

The interactive forum will connect small and diverse-owned businesses to major employers including Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., Dove Awards, Limena, Inc., Ryman Auditorium, Sodexho, Warner Music Group, and more.

“The Music City Center welcomes all small and diverse businesses as we work together to advance diversity within our community,” said Charles Starks, President/CEO of Music City Center. “The forum is a great opportunity to engage with business partners as well as obtain guidance in outreach and growth.”

The event was started by MCC and is in partnership First Horizon and the Nashville Chamber. To register, click here or visit www.nashvillemusiccitycenter.com.