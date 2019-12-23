AllianceBernstein Celebrates MERRY AND BRIGHT

NASHVILLE, TN — Bernstein Private Wealth Management (“Bernstein”), a unit of AllianceBernstein L.P. (“AB”), a global asset management firm, and the Broadway Dreams Foundation, a premier immersive musical theatre training program together hosted the inaugural Merry & Bright: A Holiday Celebration event in Nashville on Wednesday, December 18th.

Based in New York City, the Broadway Dreams Foundation is thrilled to bring this program supporting young performing artists to the Nashville region through its partnership with AllianceBernstein. Event attendees were treated to an immersive and intimate theatrical event and a cocktail reception, which helped raise critical funds for arts education programming in Nashville provided by the Broadway Dreams Foundation. The holiday festivities were held at the residence of Sylia Roberts — the residence that served as the backdrop of Rayna James and Teddy Conrad’s home in the show Nashville.

The evening featured performances from A-List Broadway stars from New York including Frozen and Bring It On’s Ryann Redmond, Spongebob Squarepants’ Jai’len Josey, Once on This Island’s Quentin Earl Darrington, The Little Mermaid and The Addams Family’s Rachel Potter, and Footloose and Mamma Mia!’s Graham Keen. Performers made full use of the space and created an immersive experience through dance numbers and singing from balconies and handed out candles to those in attendance for a holiday sing-along.

“We are very pleased with the turnout for Merry & Bright and with the reception we’ve received from the Nashville arts community,” said Adam Sansiveri, Managing Director and Head of Bernstein Private Client Group’s Nashville practice and Broadway Dreams Foundation Board Member. “We look forward to a longstanding relationship to help provide equal opportunities in the performing arts to young and aspiring artistic professionals from all backgrounds.”

Since its inception in 2006, Broadway Dreams has inspired more than 10,000 students, guided hundreds on to professional careers, and awarded over $1 million in need-based financial scholarships in major cities all over the world.