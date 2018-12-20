Ascend FCU Donates $50K to Second Harvest

NASHVILLE, TN — In November, Ascend Federal Credit Union announced a new partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

To celebrate this new partnership and help Second Harvest fulfill its mission of feeding hungry Middle Tennesseans, Ascend donated 50 cents for every savings deposit members made in November.

Thanks to the efforts of its members, Ascend was able to donate $50,000 to Second Harvest.

“I am so proud of our membership for the tremendous effort they made to feed hungry people in Middle Tennessee,” Ascend President and CEO Caren Gabriel said. “I believe this is another example of the cooperative spirit and ‘People Helping People’ philosophy of credit unions. I am also thankful that our Board of Directors pursued a partnership that enables Ascend to give back in such a tangible and meaningful way.”

Jaynee Day, president and CEO of Second Harvest, thanked Ascend and its members for their generosity.

“At Second Harvest, every gift makes a difference regardless of the size,” she said. “Every dollar you give will help someone in our community struggling with hunger. In fact, 96 cents of every dollar goes towards our feeding programs.”

Also during November, Ascend employees participated in a tremendously successful food drive, donating more than 5,500 items of food to Second Harvest. Each credit union branch was paired with a local agency partner of Second Harvest, so all of their donations served people in their communities.

For more information about Second Harvest, including how to volunteer or make a personal donation, visit secondharvestmidtn.org.

For 40 years, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has followed its mission of feeding hungry people and finding innovative ways to solve hunger issues in our communities. As a private, not-for-profit and tax-exempt organization, Second Harvest distributes food and other products to approximately 490 nonprofit partner agencies in 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee. Our partners include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes, and youth enrichment programs. For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, its mission and programs, please visit secondharvestmidtn.org.

With more than $2 billion in assets and nearly 200,000 members, Ascend is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States. The National Association of Federal Credit Unions (NAFCU) selected Ascend as the 2015 Federal Credit Union of the Year. Ascend is federally insured by NCUA.