Bethlehem Centers Celebrates 125 Years of Service

NASHVILLE, TN — This special event, “Bethlehem Centers of Nashville: Celebrating 125 Years of Community Service,”will be held on the Bethlehem Centers’ campus at 1417 Charlotte Avenue from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.following another successful summer of children and youth enrichment camps and community outreach for seniors and families of North Nashville – while recognizing 125 years of service to the Greater Nashville community!

Since its founding in 1894, Bethlehem Centers of Nashville continues to empower residents from North Nashville and the broader community through special services which promote self-reliance and positive life choices for children, youth,seniors and families. Currently serving over 2,500 individuals, Bethlehem Centers of Nashville is helping to break the cycle of poverty through its outreach programs and services!

Bethlehem Centers’ Chief Executive Officer, Steve Fleming, remarked, “Reflecting back on its history, Bethlehem Centers originally started with a kindergarten and sewing circle for immigrant families in North Nashville. Today, our agency is a thriving social service organization serving over 2,500 individuals. From a personal standpoint, I was the recipient of services provided by Bethlehem Centers from age 4 and all the way through high school. It was through the after-school program that Bethlehem Centers encouraged me and prepared me for college; instilled in me the importance of community service; and taught me first-hand of the impact of a social service agency to a community.”

“Bethlehem Centers of Nashville is an invaluable resource to individuals of all ages,” said Yvonne Franklin, an active senior programs participant whose relationship with Bethlehem Centers dates back more than 50 years. “With its wide scope of programming, this organization is a lifeline to so many of our most vulnerable community members. Thank you for giving me the privilege of being a grateful member of service and opportunity at this historical agency.”

Later this year, Bethlehem Centers of Nashville will be hosting a 125th Anniversary Gala on November 7, 2019, with a more comprehensive program highlighting the agency’s rich history and service to the community.

For more information, please contact CEO, Steve Fleming at (615) 500-3503.

www.bethlehemcenters.org