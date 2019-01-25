Beyond the Building: Music City Center Through the Lens of Longtime Employees

NASHVILLE, TN — The Music City Center makes it a priority to provide its visitors with exceptional service. It comes naturally for the team at MCC, from sales and marketing to operations, as they feel a strong sense of ownership and belonging. About one third of the staff journeyed from the old building to the new construction, witnessing its track record of success.

In its first five years, the Music City Center hosted 1,500 events, bringing 2.8 million people to Nashville and generating over $1.5 billion dollars in direct economic impact. This equates to about $950,000 of direct economic impact generated every single day. With its massive operational complexity, each team member is highly valued, and some team members share what it’s like behind scenes.

“There is a real excitement when we see clients being as enthusiastic about our place as we are,” stated Cynthia Jones, a sales manager who has been a part of the team for 26 years. “Some have shared they felt more like they were in a hotel with the aesthetics and design.”

What Jones finds most rewarding is to have the resources to meet needs of prospective clients. “It’s an overall win-win when we make this place work for prospective clients, something we could not have done five years ago.”

For Michael Thomas, set up leader supervisor, it’s the people at MCC that make him feel connected.

“It feels like work family here at all levels. Charles (Charles Starks, President/CEO) celebrates our birthdays, recognizing each of us,” stated Thomas. “There’s not a lot of jobs where the bosses know you personally. And really care.”

Exhibitor Service Manager LaSonya McCutcheon appreciates that she has been able to build her career during her 20 years of service. “I have found that there is great opportunity for growth,” stated McCutcheon. “I went from being ambassador to sales assistant to service rep to service rep manager.” She agrees with the work ethos. “MCC is very family oriented. We are a tight knit family, helping one another. It truly is a team and not an ‘I’.”