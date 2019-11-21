BNA’s Kreulen Named Aviation Person of the Year

NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame (TAHF) has recognized Nashville International Airport’s President and CEO, Douglas E. Kreulen, A.A.E., as “TENNESSEE’S 2019 AVIATION PERSON OF THE YEAR.” Mr. Kreulen received the award at the 18th Annual Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame Gala and Inductions Ceremony on Saturday evening.

The TAHF Board of Directors established its “Aviation Person of the Year” award in 2011 to recognize special accomplishments benefiting aviation in Tennessee. Mr. Kreulen is only the fourth person to be honored since the award was established.

TAHF Chairman Allen Howell, the CEO of Azure Flight Support at Smyrna Rutherford County Airport who presented the award, said: “Doug Kreulen has brought a special talent, leadership and a skilled management style to BNA that are invaluable as Nashville’s airport experiences this phenomenal growth. His communications savvy and tireless advocacy are benefiting our entire system of airports in Tennessee.”

“I am deeply appreciative for this recognition from the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame and am honored to accept the award on behalf of the outstanding men and woman at BNA who work each day to provide a great airport for our community,” said Mr. Kreulen. “Our goal is to provide a world-class experience to all travelers and build a bigger and better airport for Nashville and the region we serve.”

The evening concluded with the induction and enshrinement of the TAHF Class of 2019: Mrs. Deborah Baugh of Lebanon, Adventurer Steve Fossett (1944-2007) of Jackson, Mr. Scott M. Niswonger of Greeneville and Col. Ben J. Welch, USAF Ret. of Crossville.

The Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame was founded in 1997. The General Assembly designated it as Tennessee’s Official Aviation Hall of Fame and Repository & Archive for Aviation History in 2003 (TCA 4-1-326). Since its inaugural inductions event in 2002, 76 extraordinary individuals have been enshrined. Their bios reside in the institution’s website www.tnaviationhof.org