BNA’s Terminal Garage Awarded Parksmart Certification for “Green” Design, Construction and Operation

NASHVILLE, TN — The new Terminal Garage at Nashville International Airport (BNA) Terminal has been awarded Parksmart Bronze certification, making it one of only 35 parking structures in the world and the first in Tennessee to earn this distinction for sustainable design, construction and operation.

The state-of-the-art, $115 million facility opened in December 2018 with five levels of public parking, 2,200 parking spaces, a variety of amenities for travelers and a dedicated Ground Transportation Center.

“Nashville International Airport connects travelers to the world, and it’s important that we do so in a way that has a positive impact through adopting sustainable practices,” said BNA president and CEO Doug Kreulen. “We’re honored to receive Parksmart Bronze certification for our Terminal Garage, as it exemplifies our commitment to these principles. We’re building for the future, and sustainability is a necessary part of that process and our goal of creating a world-class airport.”

Administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), Parksmart is the world’s only rating system designed to advance sustainable mobility through smarter parking structure design and operation. The Parksmart framework enables parking structures to become more sustainable and improve their overall performance through thoughtful siting and design, best-in-class facility management practices and the use of innovative technologies. Parksmart encourages projects to follow an integrated design process that helps maximize the value of their structure over its lifetime, embrace rapidly evolving technology, cut operational costs, reduce environmental impact, increase energy efficiency, minimize waste, offer better lighting and ventilation, provide access to alternative modes of transport and more.

“Nashville International Airport’s Parksmart certification demonstrates a commitment to balancing the three components of sustainability: people, planet and profit,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO of GBCI. “By pursuing certification and implementing unique sustainability strategies in the Terminal Garage’s design, construction and operation, BNA has shown itself to be a responsible corporate citizen that considers not only its customers’ travel needs, but also human and environmental health.”

Sustainability was a guiding principle in the Terminal Garage’s development. Examples of “green” practices and components that factored into the facility’s Parksmart certification:

Energy efficient LED lighting, which is programmed to dim when no motion is detected, cutting energy use in half

A parking space guidance system to help travelers find parking spaces quickly, reducing unnecessary drive time, fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions

Pay-on-foot kiosks, reducing vehicle idling time and greenhouse gas emissions

Electric vehicle charging stations, encouraging the use of an alternative energy source

Tire inflation station, helping travelers keep their tires properly inflated, yielding better gas mileage and reducing fossil fuel usage

Greenscreen vegetation wall, a source of oxygen and aesthetic beauty

Recycling receptacles on every level to encourage travelers to keep recyclable materials out of landfills

Access to mass transit in the dedicated Ground Transportation Center on the ground level

A 20,000-gallon cistern for rainwater harvesting and landscape irrigation

Eco-friendly practices, such as using ionized water instead of chemical cleaners to clean the garage

Designed for durability, which increases the garage’s lifespan through quality construction parameters, providing long-lasting structural and finish elements

An emphasis on regional labor and regionally sourced materials, supporting the local economy and reducing travel time, fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions

BNA’s Terminal Garage is a major component of BNA Vision, the dynamic growth and expansion plan for Nashville International Airport. In addition to the Terminal Garage, BNA Vision will include two additional parking garages, a new Concourse D, terminal ticket wing expansions, a renovated central terminal, expanded security checkpoint, a state-of-the-art International Arrivals Facility, an airport administration building, a high-end hotel and more. Take a virtual 360-degree tour, view renderings and watch the BNA Vision video at BNAVision.com.

The Terminal Garage, designed by Atkins North America and built by JE Dunn Construction Company, was 23 months in the making with more than 534,000 hours of labor and a work force of more than 1,200 people.

As part of BNA’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, the airport plans to pursue Parksmart certification of the two additional terminal garages that will be part of BNA Vision. The next garage is slated to open in Spring 2020, followed by the third in 2023.