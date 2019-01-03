Bodie Inducted Into 2018 Lipscomb Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most exciting players to wear a Bison uniform, Marcus Bodie came to Lipscomb from Florence, Alabama and left with national acclaim for his defensive prowess.

He played for the Bisons from the fall of 1986 through the spring of 1990 in the NAIA glory days. He was a vital cog in Lipscomb’s rise to prominence as college basketball’s winningest program” under coach Don Meyer. Marcus’ four teams won an incredible total of games. 27-6 in 1987, 33-3 in 1988, 38-2 in 1989, 41-5 in 1990, a mark that set a basketball record for most wins in a single season.

In each of Marcus’ four seasons he helped lead the Bisons to the #1 national ranking. He scored more than 800 points, collected over 600 rebounds, and dished out nearly 750 assists, but Marcus Bodie was better known for his unbelievable quickness and tenacious defense. He graduated as the Bisons’’most decorated defender, with National records for most steals in a single game (10), in a season (175), and in a career (440).