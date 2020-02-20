Celebrate Mardi Gras on Historic Jefferson Street

By Rosetta Miller Perry

NASHVILLE, TN — Join us at Kingdom Café, 2610 Jefferson Street for Mardi Gras 2020, featuring Ms. June’s Gumbo n’ Greens which brings an authentic taste of Mardi Gras to the historical Jefferson Street Community.

Ms. June’s Gumbo N’Greens produces unique Cajun Gumbo, Cajun Collard Greens and a host of other traditional family Cajun dishes and beverages.

The Mardi Gras event takes place Wednesday, February 19 through Friday, February 21, Sunday, February 23 and ends on Fat Tuesday, February 25.

Come and enjoy a Gumbo Platter for $20. Each platter includes Cajun Gumbo with rice, Cajun Collard Greens, Cajun Shrimp Scampi Pasta, Cajun Baked Crab legs and a refreshing serving of Bayou Punch.

A portion of the proceeds will support the Tennessee Tribune’s Anthony J. Cebrun Journalism Program.

For more information email MsJunesGumboNGreens@gmail.com or call (515) 380-1821.