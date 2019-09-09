Central Area Links Donate Funds to American Baptist

NASHVILLE, TN — American Baptist College (ABC) receives $5,000 from the Central Area of the Links, Incorporated following its 45th Central Area Conference, held July 31-Aug. 4 in Nashville at the iconic Opryland Hotel.

Dr. Forrest Harris, President of ABC said, “We deeply appreciate these funds to further assist our students. This support shows we are profoundly linked.” President Harris spoke at the opening session of the conference.

“Nashville is a great city, but like every city, there are needs that remain unmet,” said 19th Central Area Director Glenda Masingale Manson. “We selected Nashville for our conference because it is a wonderful place to visit, but we didn’t just want to come here simply for fun, we wanted to make an impact and give back something to help those in this community who need a little support. And there is no more worthy a cause than supporting young people and education.”

The Central Area Links, Inc. provided support to the city’s four Historically Black Colleges and Universities, in support of their emergency funds for students. Additionally two Metro Nashville Public Schools also received funds. The state of Tennessee ranks sixth in the nation for the largest number of HBCUs. There are seven across the state, and four of these historic institutions are in Nashville.

“The fact that the Central Area of the Links donated funds to ABC speaks volumes,” said Dr. Harris. “Their belief, support and care, shows we are valuable to them,” he added.

ABC is a higher education institution with a liberal arts emphasis, whose mission is to educate, graduate and prepare diverse students for Christian leadership, service and social justice in the world.