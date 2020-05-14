CFMT Sends 8 New Tornado Relief Grants; ChildcareTennessee Expands Reach

NASHVILLE, TN — The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee announces eight additional grants totaling $190,000 to area nonprofits and organizations helping victims affected by the deadly tornadoes of March 3.

The Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund advisory committee approved the latest round of grants last week.

The grant application is open and continuing to accept applications for immediate relief needs (food, shelter and short-term housing, clothing, clean up and debris removal, and financial assistance). The Fund is also now accepting requests for recovery assistance (legal, mental health/counseling, permanent housing, rebuilding/construction, and case management).

To date, 106 grants to 94 organizations have been deployed from the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, totaling nearly $3.3 million ($3,289,900). For more information, go to www.tornadoresponse.com.

To make a gift in support of Nashville and Middle Tennessee recovery efforts, visit www.cfmt.org.

The latest round of grants are:

Corner to Corner ($20,000) in North Nashville to provide food and educational resources to families with children in partnership with Metro Nashville Public Schools Community Achieves.

East End United Methodist Church ($30,000) to provide basic necessities, cleanup assistance and direct financial support to East Nashville families impacted by the tornado.

East Nashville Cooperative Ministry ($5,000) to provide food boxes and hot meals for homeless.

Fortitude Group ($30,000) in North Nashville to rehouse 16 mentally ill men displaced by tornado damage to the Fortitude Group’s two group homes.

Lantern Lane Farms ($10,000) to provide counseling and mental health support to tornado survivors in Davidson and Wilson counties.

Mother to Mother ($40,000) to provide diapers, formula, and other infant care items to families impacted by tornadoes in Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties.

Project Connect ($25,000) to continue to provide food assistance to approximately 500 North Nashville tornado survivors through referrals made through casework efforts at Historic First Community Church.

The Church at Lockeland Springs ($30,000) to provide basic necessities, clean up assistance and direct financial support to East Nashville families impacted by the tornado.

ChildcareTennessee Expands Reach of Tornado Relief and Recovery Grants

ChildcareTennessee, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS), is expanding the reach of its Tornado Disaster and Recovery grants to include the counties affected by tornadoes and storms that tore through Chattanooga and the surrounding area on April 12.

TDHS-licensed child care agencies can apply for funding to reimburse lost income due to closure, to replace equipment and materials, to reimburse operation costs, and to pay for coaches or consultants related to storm damage or impacts.

The only counties eligible to apply for the grants are Bradley, Campbell, Hamilton, Marion, Monroe, Polk, Scott and Washington. To apply, licensed child care agencies should visit www.childcaretennessee.com.

The grants are not funded by the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

