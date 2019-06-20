City, Community Leaders Break Ground on Curb Victory Hall

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) broke ground on a new affordable housing development focused on helping Veterans experiencing homelessness in Nashville.

Located in the Edgehill neighborhood next to Operation Stand Down Tennessee, Curb Victory Hall will be a 39-unit apartment complex for Veterans experiencing homelessness. It was made possible through a unique public/private partnership involving MDHA, the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) – VA, music industry executive and philanthropist Mike Curb, Giarratana, LLC, and Mayor David Briley’s Office.

“Helping our Veterans and others in need in our community is something we should all take part in,” said Mayor David Briley. “This kind of public/private partnership is what we must keep doing to accelerate the city’s affordable housing efforts – like my Under One Roof 2029 initiative. Curb Victory Hall is a shining example of what we can do when everyone works together.”

Financing is largely made possible because of a 9% Low Income Housing Tax Credit awarded by THDA earlier this year. In addition, the development received a $500,000 Tennessee Housing Trust Fund Grant from THDA. Upon completion of construction, management of the complex will be handled by MDHA.

“It is important to THDA that no one who served our country in the Armed Services lacks a decent place to live. We were excited to support Curb Victory Hall with tax credits and grants,” said Ralph M. Perrey, Executive Director of THDA.

“As a Veteran, this project certainly hits home for me personally,” said Jim Harbison, Executive Director of MDHA. “But for our agency and our city, this kind of collaboration across this many parties in both the public and private sectors is what we want the future to look like. This is absolutely the result of many hands working together to improve the lives of Nashvillians in need.”

Mike Curb, founder of Curb Records and a long-time supporter of programs for homeless and underserved communities, provided a $500,000 grant to make the deal possible.

“We are proud to be part of this project. It is so important for us to help our underserved communities and particularly our homeless population. It is very exciting to have an opportunity to support our great Veterans and for them to have the opportunities that they deserve for positive housing,” Curb said.

Development of the project is being handled by Giarratana, LLC, who is donating their development fee, while Operation Stand Down Tennessee will provide wrap around services to the Veterans living there, and TVHS – VA will provide additional services and help identify the future residents of Curb Victory Hall.

“Our team is pleased to dedicate our resources to address the housing needs of Nashville’s workforce, homeless, and Veteran communities,” said Tony Giarratana. “If successful, our ultimate goal is to replicate this initiative in other areas of the city to support our Veterans and help resolve the growing challenges in cost-effective living.”

Operation Stand Down CEO John Krenson said: “This kind of effort – multiple agencies and community leaders coming together – is the kind of effort that it takes to really move the needle in changing lives. I believe this truly is a first step that we will be able to replicate to impact more Veteran lives and other segments of our vibrant community. Operation Stand Down Tennessee is honored to be part of this team.”

“We’re proud of the strong partnership we’ve built with Operation Stand Down Tennessee and MDHA to help Veterans,” said Dan Heim, TVHS – VA Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program Manager. “Supporting Curb Victory Hall is an opportunity to bring our housing and services partnership to a new level.”

Curb Victory Hall is set to open its doors to tenants in spring 2020 and immediately begin changing lives for the better.

