Cooper Nominates Former Popular Mayor to MDHA’S High-Performing Board

NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor Cooper announced that he will nominate former Nashville Mayor Bill Purcell to the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) Board of Commissioners.

“Bill has long been a champion for real affordable housing solutions in Nashville. I’m confident in Bill’s leadership, and he has the experience to bring much-needed reforms to MDHA,” said Mayor Cooper. “In a time of urgent affordable housing needs in our city, MDHA needs to refocus on the housing part of its mission, rather than the development aspects of it. This appointment will be an important step toward ensuring that affordable housing is at the center of everything we do in Nashville.”

Purcell, who served as the fifth mayor of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County from 1999 to 2007, is a founding partner of Farmer Purcell White & Lassiter, PLLC, a former Dean of the school of Public Service and Urban Affairs at Tennessee State University and former adjunct professor of public policy at Vanderbilt University.

Rosetta Miller Perry, Publisher of the Tennessee Tribune said that “Bill Purcell is still extremely popular in our community and I remember the joy and how we celebrated Bill Purcell’s reelection in 2003 after a record-setting 84.8 percent of the vote.”