Davidson County Clerk’s Office Adds More Kiosks

NASHVILLE, TN — For your convenience, you may renew your Davidson County tag and get your decal at various locations, using one of our new Registration Renewal Kiosk. New

kiosks are located at the Downtown, Bellevue and Southeast libraries. They are also located at the Madison and Green Hills County Clerk satellite offices, as well as the main office located at 700 Second Ave. South.

“This service makes the process of renewing your tag easy and convenient,” said Brenda

Wynn, Davidson County Clerk. In this technological age, a customer can skip the line with this fast, easy and secure procedure in this one, two, three process that takes about two minutes. You receive your decal and receipt instantly.

One new user said, “I tried it and it was great.” I was in and out in a few minutes, said Sarwat Neseem.

A total of six kiosks are located throughout the county at three County Clerk offices, main and satellite branches, and three designated libraries.

In January, 2015, the Davidson County Clerk’s Office installed its first Registration Renewal Kiosk, generating more than 2,250 transactions in that year. The numbers are predicted to increase with the accessibility of more self-serving renewal kiosks. This renewal decal process is one of ease and more convenient for all Davidson County residents.

“We strive to provide services that are excellent and utilize technology to be progressive for the citizens of Davidson County,” said Wynn.

Self-service Registration Renewal

Kiosk locations and hours:

In the Davidson County Clerk’s Offices:

Main Office

700 Second Ave. South, Suite 101, Nashville, TN

Hours: 8 am-4:30 pm

Green Hills Branch

Grace’s Plaza, 4009 Hillsboro Pike, Suite 207

Entrance at south end of building

(Elevator to second floor)

Hours: 9 am-5 pm (M-F)

Madison Branch

501 Heritage Drive

(Corner of Old Hickory Blvd. and Heritage Drive)

Hours: 9 am-5 pm (M-F)

In the Nashville Public Libraries:

Bellevue Library

720 Baugh Rd, Nashville

Hours: Mon – Thu 10 am-8 pm, Fri 10 am-6 pm

Sat 10 am-5pm, Sun 2 pm-5 pm

Southeast Library

5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy #201, Antioch

Hours: Mon-Thurs 10 am-8 pm

Fri. 10 am-6 pm, Sat 10 am-5 pm

Sunday 2 pm-5 pm

Main Library

615 Church St, Nashville

Hours: Mon-Fri 9 am-6 pm, Sat. 9 am-5 pm

Sun. 2 pm-5 pm