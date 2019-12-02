Dick’s Sporting Goods, Titans’ Delanie Walker to Host Shopping Event for Napier Elementary, Dec. 3

NASHVILLE, TN — To celebrate the holiday season, local children from Napier Elementary will join Tennessee Titans, 3x Pro Bowl TE, Delanie Walker for a holiday shopping spree at the DICK’S Sporting Goods in Franklin. Before arriving to DSG, Delanie will be hosting the kids for a pizza party where he will surprise them about their shopping spree and Woom Bikes USA giveaway. This is Delanie’s 7th Holiday Night Out in partnership with the Delanie Walker Gives Back Foundation.
Where: Tuesday, December 3
Media Check In: 5:45pm
Dick’s Sporting Goods
2000 Mallory Ln Ste 270
Franklin, TN 37067
Who: Delanie Walker of the Tennessee Titans
Delanie Gives Back Foundation
Napier Elementary School
About the Delanie Walker Gives Back Foundation: The Delanie Walker Gives Back Foundation is an extension of Delanie’s community outreach nationally and locally with a focus on impacting underserved youth in a positive way. Delanie also serves as the national spokesperson and ambassador for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) in an effort to combat driving under the influence, which caused him to lose his aunt and uncle to a drunk driver immediately following Super Bowl XLVII.
Facebook Comments