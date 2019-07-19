Faith Community to Partner With Schools to Improve Attendance and Academic Achievement

NASHVILLE, TN — Bishop Henry M. Williamson, Sr., of the Christian Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church, will convene the East Tennessee Region Annual Conference of the First Episcopal District, at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday-Friday, July 24-26, 2019, at the Embassy Suites-Airport, 10 Century Boulevard, Nashville.

In addition to Conference business, training, worship, and fellowship, Bishop Williamson will focus on the direction of the children, youth, and young adults in society. Also, the Conference will launch its outreach to the homeless population in Nashville.

Joining Bishop at his Press Conference Wednesday, July 24, at 5:00 p.m. to discuss the education initiative will be Dr. Logan Hampton, President of Lane College, a CME College in Jackson, TN. Wednesday’s highlights will focus on the Children, Youth, and Young Adults in their King and Queen Pageant, which will begin at 6:00 p.m. Following this memorable performance, Dr. Hampton will deliver a compelling sermon.

On Thursday, July 25, Dr. Harold M. Love, Jr., State Representative, and Pastor of Lee Chapel AME Church in Nashville will be the keynote speaker at the Lay Council luncheon. The Conference will receive other guests to include Presiding Elder Sidney Bryant of the AME Church Nashville District, other ecumenical guests, city and state officials, and others. Also, the Women’s Missionary Society will carry out their program at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. At 8:00 p.m., the Ordination Worship will follow with Presiding Elder E.L. Perry preaching.

Friday morning will host the Ministers’ Spouses Prayer Breakfast. The Conference will conclude with Bishop Williamson preaching and making his pastoral appointments.

Currently, Bishop Williamson is chair of the College of Bishops for the CME Church, a one-million-plus denomination throughout American, as well as West and South Africa, Jamaica, and Haiti.

Capers Memorial CME Church, the oldest African-American Church in the State of Tennessee, is the host church for the Conference. The Reverend Dr. Ronald M. Powe is the pastor.

Twenty-five years ago, Bishop Williamson organized the One Church One School (OCOS) Community Partnership ministry in Chicago, IL. OCOS has 200 partnerships across the nation.

Bishop Williamson affirms his vision as follows: “to help students in the school system because of the many dangers they face with guns, drugs, violence along with the opioid crisis. He further laments the failure of the American public school system alone to measure up to the other nations of the world in educational achievements. Bishop Williamson believes that the faith community should partner with all segments of society (private sector, Sororities, Fraternities, Eastern Stars, Masons, and many others) with our school teachers, principals, and parents to help make sure three things happen in the school system each and every day: 1) attendance, 2) improved academic achievements, and 3) proper social behavior.”