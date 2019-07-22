Faith Leaders Across Davidson County Back Clemmons for Mayor

NASHVILLE-TN – State Representative, John Ray Clemmons, a democrat, has gained the

support of more than three dozen faith leaders ahead of the August 1st election. The

support of the faith community is often a critical step in securing the lion’s share of the

African American vote in any election which some analysts suggest will be the deciding

factor in the upcoming Mayoral contest. Since launching the campaign in January,

Clemmons has visited faith communities, including churches, mosques, and fellowships to

share his message of ensuring equity, creating opportunity, and demanding justice in

Nashville. “I have always believed that the faith community is an important voice in

shaping Nashville’s future. Faith leaders are usually the first to hear about key issues such

as affordable housing needs or support needed to help a young person going down the

wrong path.” said Clemmons.

The affordable housing crisis has been a key reason some faith leaders are backing

Clemmons. Pastor Harmon Stockdale, senior pastor of Kayne Avenue located in South

Nashville said, “We need a mayor who understands that many people in our congregations

can’t afford the homes being built across the street from our church. We need a plan for

working families.” Pastor Aaron X. Marable of the historic Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church has also backed Clemmons. “I see the affordable housing crisis in the Jefferson Street corridor and it is impacting our community at an alarming rate. John Ray Clemmons is focused on affordable housing, protecting our seniors, and ensuring that our young people graduating from Tennessee State University, Fisk and other surrounding institutions can afford to plant roots in Nashville and own a home too. This is critical as our city continues to grow.” Clemmons has also earned the support of Pastor Leon Parker, III of St. Luke CME. “ John Ray Clemmons hosted a Bordeaux and North Nashville listening session at our church this past spring and really made the community feel heard. North Nashville deserves a Mayor who cares enough to come to our community and see about the people here and their needs.”

Trust has also been a critical factor to attract support for Clemmons. “We need a leader we

can trust,” said the Rev. Dr. Judy Cummings, senior pastor of New Covenant Christian Church located in the heart of 37208. “We need a mayor who will work on behalf of the ‘least of these’ and really focus on ending poverty in our community. John Ray Clemmons has shown his commitment to equity because of his proven track record of fighting injustice in the State House. We have waited too long and it’s time for results.” Pastor Napoleon Harris, of the First Baptist South Inglewood located in East Nashville adds, “John Ray Clemmons understands what it truly takes to create a Nashville that everyone can live in and enjoy. He stands out from the other candidates by walking the talk. He’s the progressive candidate our progressive city deserves.”

Pastor James Turner, senior pastor of the historic New Hope Missionary Baptist Church

agrees, “This is one of the most important elections in Nashville’s history that will dictate the future of our youth as it relates to education, opportunity as it relates to economic equity, and social justice as it relates to race. Nashville needs leadership with character and heart, which means that a person’s work on these issues began way before election season or a decision to run for Mayor. Representative John Ray Clemmons is that candidate who cares about these issues and will lead my city into the future with vision and heart.” John Ray Clemmons is running to replace David Briley. Early voting will continue through July 27th. The Election is August 1.