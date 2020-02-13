Fraport Tennessee to host Job Fair for Concessions Program at BNA

NASHVILLE, TN — Interested job seekers are invited to explore employment opportunities at Fraport Tennessee’s Concessions Job Fair at Nashville International Airport, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 from 10 am-3 pm. Full- and part-time hourly positions include supervisors, baristas, cooks, crew, cashiers and more for new and existing operators of food and beverage and retail concessions at BNA.

This event is being held at Nashville Airport Marriott Ballroom – Salon E, 600 Marriott Drive, Nashville.

BNA Concessions Job Fair. Participating employers include:

HMSHost

Marshall Retail Group

NaSah’s Nurture Nature

Nashville Hospitality Partners

Newslink

Stellar

Wendy’s

About Fraport USA®

Fraport USA is the developer and/or manager of the retail, food and beverage operations at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE), Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), JetBlue’s Terminal 5 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Nashville International Airport (BNA), and Newark Liberty International Airport’s (EWR) Terminal B. A leading airport concessions model in North America, Fraport USA’s projects rank among the highest for per-passenger spending and consistently receive accolades for innovation and customer service. For more information, visit fraport-usa.com.

Fraport USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide. Based in Frankfurt, Germany, Fraport AG is active at some 30 airports on four continents around the globe. Visit Fraport AG at fraport.com.