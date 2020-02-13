Freeman Webb Named Property Management Company of the Year

NASHVILLE, TN — The Greater Nashville Apartment Association (GNAA) has named Freeman Webb Company as its Property Management Company of the Year. Selected from a pool of six candidates, this award is a measure of Freeman Webb’s excellence in property management and commitment to community service. This award also acknowledges the company’s leading role in industry education and participation, as well as their efforts to support the multi-family housing industry in governmental affairs and industry advocacy.

“It is especially gratifying to be recognized for our company’s efforts to support our communities and our industry,” commented Freeman Webb Co-Founder and Chairman Bill Freeman. “We have worked hard during the first 40 years of our company history to give back to our communities and to support our industry, and we are very grateful to GNAA for this honor.”

“Freeman Webb has been a leader in our industry for many years, both on a local and a national level,” stated GNAA President Diane Carter. “Nashville is home to many fine companies that work in the multi-family housing industry, and Freeman Webb continues to be an exceptional example to its peers through their community support, their efforts to maintain and exceed educational and credentialing requirements and their advocacy work for our industry.”

Freeman Webb has a strong local and national reputation for property management excellence. This is Freeman Webb’s third time in the past ten years to be recognized by the GNAA as Property Management Company of the Year, with the most recent win in 2016. This award follows recent recognition across the state, with the selection of Freeman Webb as the management company of the year in both Knoxville and Chattanooga. The leading industry association IREM also recognized Freeman Webb as the national Property Management Company of the Year in 2017.

“We pride ourselves on the support we give to our employees and to our business industry at large, and we are especially proud of the support we provide to our residents and to Nashville as a whole,” stated Freeman. “That is where we take the greatest measure of pride—that we manage our properties well. We are proud that we have loyal residents who enjoy their homes, prospective residents who choose our properties for their residences and employees who are dedicated to their work and to our company. That is the greatest measure of our success during our first 40 years.”

Based in Nashville, GNAA is middle Tennessee’s leading advocate for multi-family housing. GNAA is a non-profit association representing over 1,000 members and over 100,000 apartment homes. GNAA has become the largest organization dedicated to rental housing in the state of Tennessee. Its members include apartment owners, management executives, developers, builders, investors, property managers, leasing consultants, maintenance technicians, suppliers and related business professionals throughout the middle Tennessee area.