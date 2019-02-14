Gov. Lee and McCoy Keynotes at Save-A-Student Conference

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

NASHVILLE, TN — The Annual Project Save-A-Student Leadership and Training Conference is a live three day experience hosted by the Education Equal Opportunity Group (EEOG) designed to help emerging students leaders from public high school get pass their comfort zone issues and create the quality of life they desire. George Thomas, Founder and President of EEOG, states that “the goal is to teach today’s students, and tomorrow leaders to surpass their own limitations to set and achieve their personal goals and take control of their lives.

The Honorable William (Bill) Byron Lee, the 50th Governor of Tennessee, is a businessman, farmer and conservative whose goal is to serve others. This year, Dr. Richard S. McCoy, the 6 BILLION DOLLAR MAN a nationally recognized real estate executive with more than $6 billion in transactions and operates internationally as the CEO of Urban America will headline as a keynote speakers. On February 20-22, 2019, the conference will take place at the new Legislative plaza inside the Cordell Hull building, the War Memorial Auditorium, Tennessee State Capitol, Fisk University and Tennessee State University main campus where this life changing, mastermind experience will take place.

This conference presenters include, The Honorable Randy McNally, Lieutenant Governor of Tennessee; Cynthia Macon Gordon, M.Div., Executive Director, Samaritan Ministries; The Temple Church; Dr. Kevin D. Rome, Sr., President, Fisk University; Antwan Smith, Regional Construction Manager, McDonalds Corporation; Tony Lewis, President, Transfer, Inc.; Oren Burks, American Football Linebacker, Green Bay Packers, National Football League; The Honorable Julian A. McTizic, Mayor, City of Bolivar, The Honorable Chris Hurt, State Representative, Tennessee General Assembly, Shawn Thomas, Founder, Ask A Millionaire; Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, President Tennessee State University; Derrick L. Boseman, Pastor, New Covenant Baptist Church; Tracee Smith, Vice President, Community Economic Development Manager, Fifth Third Bank; William Swann, Fire Chief, Nashville Fire Department; Tracey Kinslow, Managing Partner, Kinslow Law Group; Jonathann Rice, Producer/Owner, Bull Eagle Music; Rachel Jrade-Rice, Director of Insurance, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance; Linda Wang, Local Schools and Scholarships Chair, Harvard University; Shedrick Wright, Information Services Director, Caterpillar Financial Services, and Dorsey Hopson, II, National K-12 Lead, Cigna Healthcare.

EEOG’s Project Save-A-Student conference provides the inspiration, education and connections students need to succeed in school and life. This experience will host hundreds of students from across the State of Tennessee in Nashville. It exposes students to alternatives from dropping out of school, underachieving their goals, and becoming unproductive citizens. Students discover new career options, experience life on a college campus, and learn to maximize inner leadership potential. These opportunities are viable platforms designed to meet many of the unmet needs of low-income students from challenging backgrounds.

Tennessee’s rural and urban students will be granted the opportunity to accelerate their access to top industry leaders in the public and private sectors that they can emulate. Students will have up-close encounters of breakfast, workshop breakouts, luncheons, Career Speed Networking and our Meet the University President, students will discover depths for achievement that will equip their lives with lasting and successful results.

Young visionaries from all over the State will assemble with the anticipation of experiencing greatness with this phenomenon, as EEOG goal is to empower each individual student to step beyond their limitations to elevate their vision, voice and value. “You have greatness within you” is one of Les Browns’ most popular motivational quotes.

The purpose of the EEOG’s programs is to provide intensive academic instruction throughout the school year and summer months. They promote college and career readiness for at risk, high school students. For nearly 20 years, EEOG has invested in students, creating meaningful experiences and providing positive pathways for success. EEOG is a culturally diverse, non-profit organization centered in self-efficacy meeting the unmet needs of today’s students. The organization’s programs provide students with a positive environment as part of the learning process and focuses on preparing emerging student leaders to become armed with a wealth of knowledge. Since its inception, the EEOG has assisted over 20,000 students through participation in internship programs, and preparation of skills for educational and career opportunities.