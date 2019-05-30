Gwendolyn V. Smith Scholarship Gala Set for June 9

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

NASHVILLE, TN — The Greater Nashville Alliance of Black School Educators (GNABSE) will host its annual Gwendolyn V. Smith Scholarship Gala on Sunday, June 9th at Woodmont Hills Church at 3710 Franklin Pike at 5:00 pm.

At this event, Dr. Gwendolyn E. Boyd will be the keynote speaker. Boyd earned her B.S. from Alabama State University with a major in mathematics and a double minor in physics and music. She received a fellowship and was the first African-American female to earn an M.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Yale University. She has earned both the M. Div. and D. Min. Degrees from Howard University. Dr. Boyd served on President Barack Obama’s Advisory Commission on Education Excellence for African Americans in 2014. Rev. Dr. Gwendolyn Boyd is an ordained itinerant elder in the African American Methodist Episcopal Church. She serves on the ministerial staff of Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington, MD.

Dr. Gwendolyn Boyd was elected to serve from 2000-2004 as the 22nd National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., an international organization of more than 250,000 members. She is the former president of Alabama State University.

GNABSE will honor the following:

Teacher of the Year: Dr. Derrick Messenger

Principal of the Year: Dr. Debra M. Smith

Higher Educator of the Year: Dr. Sekou Franklin

Education Trailblazer of the Year: Dr. Shawn Joseph

Community Trailblazer of the Year: Honorable Senator Brenda Gilmore

Living Legend: Dr. Gwendolyn E. Boyd

Money raised will support scholarships for future teachers.

Tickets are available from Janette Carter: jcarter931@gmail.com through June 2, 2019.