Initiative Program Started to Share Free Financial Education

NASHVILLE, TN — Leaders from Tennessee State University, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Regions Bank have announced the launch of a new collaboration designed to

empower people with essential financial and credit-management skills.

The Financial Education and Empowerment Initiative, organized by Alpha Kappa Alpha and supported by Regions Bank, combines the community reach of AKA’s local chapters with the financial expertise of Regions personnel.

The program held its first session Wednesday as Regions associates and leaders from the Alpha Psi Undergraduate Chapter of AKA presented an interactive session to students at Tennessee State. The topic of Wednesday’s session: managing credit wisely. The purpose of the long-term program: to help people, no matter their age and no

matter how much money they have, learn the essentials of successfully managing and growing their finances.

“TSU is extremely proud to have Regions Bank as a partner to provide the tools and resources to promote financial stability for our students and our communities,” said Dr. Glenda Glover, President of Tennessee State Univ. and International President of Alpha Kappa Alpha. “Alpha Psi, along with all AKA chapters, will serve as a network to host financial education workshops with Regions to promote and engage students and underserved communities on best practices when it comes to spending, saving and investing.”

As part of the program, the AKA chapter at Tennessee State will organize community-based, interactive financial

education workshops reaching people representing diverse ages, incomes and backgrounds. Workshops will not be limited to campus; they will also be held in neighborhoods across Nashville. Regions associates will deliver financial advice, guidance and education based on their experience helping people identify and reach financial goals.

“Financial education leads to financial empowerment,” said Latrisha Jemison, Regional Community Development and Partnerships Manager for Regions Bank. “No matter what stage of life you are in, the time to prepare for your financial future is now. And no matter how much, or how little, you have to begin with, we want this program to offer a place where you can find the insights, tools, compassion, understanding and resources that can help you save more, spend wisely and reach your goals.”

Following the session, AKA planned to expand the program to additional campuses where the sorority has active chapters. As in Nashville, Regions personnel in the communities where the additional campuses are located will lead workshops on a wide range of topics. In cities beyond Regions’ footprint, which primarily covers the Southeast, Midwest and Texas, Regions personnel will train AKA representatives to lead the financial education sessions.

Financial education is crucial to Regions Bank’s mission, which is to make life better in the communities Regions serves. The bank constantly makes no-cost financial education available through schools, community groups and additional nonprofit organizations. Regions also works with various employers to share financial education among their workforces.

Further, Regions makes financial education available to anyone, regardless of whether they have an account, through the Next Step section of Regions.com. As a comprehensive online financial learning center, Next Step is a place where people at various stages of life can find insights and guidance to help grow their financial skills. Content ranges from interactive games designed to help children learn about smart money habits – to helpful information on planning for retirement. All material is accessible free of charge.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $125 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com