John Cooper Announces Transition Plans

NASHVILLE, TN — Since Election Day, John Cooper has begun the process of listening and meeting with parents, business people, community leaders, and former Mayors to discuss the transition to the Office of Mayor. Incorporating the feedback from these conversations, collection of ideas, and understanding of best governing practices, John will be leading the transition with the aide of his two transition co-chairs: Brenda Haywood and Mary Falls.

John Cooper’s transition website is available at johncooperfornashville.com/transition and includes information for those interested in working in Cooper’s administration.

Councilwoman Brenda Haywood, who currently represents District 3 on Metro Council, serves as Associate Minister at St. John Missionary Baptist Church and is the founder of Royal Heirs Youth Academy, a youth and family empowerment nonprofit. A Nashville native, Haywood was the first African American student to walk through the doors of Stratford High School in 1963, followed by three others, integrating the school. Haywood later earned her Bachelor’s degree from Tennessee State University and Master’s degree from Vanderbilt University. A retired Metro Nashville Public School teacher and administrator, now a volunteer chaplain for incarcerated youth, Haywood serves on the Board of Nashville Prevention Partnership and the Homeless Veterans Foundation.

Mary Falls is the founder of The Middle Ground TN, a non-partisan community-based non-profit dedicated to finding thoughtful, innovative solutions to challenging public issues and co-founder of Coalition for a Strong Tennessee, which supports bipartisan solutions for comprehensive healthcare coverage in Tennessee. Falls, who earned her Bachelor’s and Juris Doctor degrees from Vanderbilt University, serves on several nonprofit boards and advisory committees, including Alive Hospice, Tennessee Justice Center, Saint Thomas Health and has volunteered with Room in the Inn for three decades. Falls was previously an attorney with Sherrard & Roe, LLC.