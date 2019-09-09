Judge Lynda Jones to Serve as Metropolitan Presiding Judge

NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Nashville-Davidson County General Sessions Court Judges have elected Judge Lynda Jones to preside over the Davidson County General Sessions Court effective September 1, 2019.

Judge Jones was elected to General Sessions Court Division 1X in 2014. Before her election she practiced law in middle Tennessee for 22 years prior to becoming a judge. She currently has one child and is widowed.

She received her BS in Communication with honors from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Her law degree is from the University of Memphis School Of Law where she received the American Jurisprudence Award for Trial Advocacy.

She is currently a member of the Nashville Bar Association, President Elect of Tennessee General Sessions Judges Conference, fellow of the Inns of Court, and the National Association of Women Judges. She is a former Chair of the General Sessions Court Committee for the Nashville Bar Association and Fellow of the Nashville Bar Foundation. Judge Jones is also an Alumni of Young Leaders Council, Tennessee Leadership, Leadership Donelson Hermitage, and Leadership Middle Tennessee as well as a two time Athena nominee.

Judge Jones said that she was “honored” to be elected by her peers to manage the court’s business function. “I appreciate their confidence and trust. I look forward to working with all Metro colleagues and departments to ensure justice for a ll people, no matter their race, religion, orientation or gender.”