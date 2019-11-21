Kelly Miller Smith Towers Celebrate Renovation

NASHVILLE, TN — On Saturday, November 9, 2019, the First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill Homes, Inc. d/b/a Kelly Miller Smith Towers Board of Directors welcomed the community to its Open House for the Renovation Completion of the Towers.

Four years ago, the Board began the process to secure funding for a complete renovation/remodeling of the entire facility. A refinancing package was approved in July 2017 in the amount of 5.6 million dollars.

Major participants in the success of this project are: Housing and Urban Development HUD (Loan Guarantor), Walker & Dunlop (Financial Services), Atty. Kelly Derryberry (Legal Services) and Keven Patterson (Project Management, Owner/Green Life Energy Solutions). Greetings at the Open House were given by Metro Council Woman, District 2-Atty. Kyonzte Toombs and John Lasiter, Special Assistant to the Director of Neighborhoods of the Mayor’s Office.

Improvements

The exterior scope of work included new roofing, window panes, new heating and air conditioning units for each unit/common area, a new trash compactor, paving and stripping

of the parking area, all new fixtures and tiles installed in bathrooms, painting and new flooring in the units and hallways, common areas, etc. New flooring and renovation of the community rooms and kitchen with new furniture and equipment. New larger and energy efficient HVAC units installed in each living space. The grounds now have a security iron fence with a card activated gate, new gazebo for residents, walking trail and smoking shed (due to recent smoking ban within the building.) Joe Beard, a tenant representative announced at the Open House, “ The Towers has improved 100%. It is first class. I am proud to call it my home.”

The Tower security has been increased by adding a camera on each floor. Monitoring equipment is available in the Tower office and via cell phones by designated persons. Metro police also provides random drive through surveillance between the hours of 5PM and 5AM.

Onsite amenities available to residents include: Hair Salon, Clothes Closet, Raised Garden Laundry Facility, Vending Machines and other amenities coming soon.

The facility is being managed by one of Nashville’s top property management companies, Freeman-Webb.

The KMS Board of Directors is an independent board consisting of First Baptist Church members: Weldon Kidd, Chairman, Bernice Barnes, Dr. Carol Boone, Dr. James Collier, David Jones, Esq., Nanette Lacey, Dwight Lewis, Virginia McClain, Marcia Mitchell, Regina Morrow, Chandra Pleas, Dr. Alice Risby, Brian Wood and Rev. Dr. Kelly M. Smith, Jr. Pastor, Ex-Officio. The Renovation Open House Committee was chaired by Ms. Virginia McClain and Ms. Bernice Barnes, Decorations Chair.

The board’s mission statement is “To provide affordable and quality housing to its Elderly and Disabled Residents.”