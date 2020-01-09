Kierra Perkins, 13, Nominated for Second Entrepreneurial Award

By Ashley Benkarski

NASHVILLE, TN— There’s just no stopping Kierra Perkins.

Whether racing her blue Spider-Man junior dragster car or running a thriving candle business, the 13-year-old entrepreneur has seen her brainchild, Kandles by Kierra, take off since she decided to capitalize on her candle-making skills years ago. The young CEO was honored with the Entrepreneur on the Rise Award last year by Hustle N Heels and has been nominated again for this year’s award.

She also joins her publicist and Modernoire founder Taiisha Bradley in the nomination for the Women Who Rock Nashville Award and has previously received the Who’s Who in Nashville award by Dr. Bobby Jones on his television show, Bobby Jones Presents on the Impact Network, and is the candle vendor for Mama’s Modern Touch in Old Hickory.

Perkins has spent the last year making a name for herself, touring the state and being featured at vendor showcases such as Bradley’s Modernoire, continuing to build on her success.

Hustle N Heels is a Greensboro, N.C. organization that was founded in 2018 by Natasha Jones & Tiah Washington to center women’s issues in its mission, such as personal finance, executive leadership, health, small business and entrepreneurship, work/life balance, branding and social media marketing.

Hustle N Heels is slated to announce the winner of this year’s Entrepreneur on the Rise Award at their Women’s Conference in Greensboro this spring.

Perkins’s products can be found at www.kandlesbykierra.com or on social media sites FaceBook and Instagram @kandlesbykierra/. For information on Hustle N Heels NC, visit www.hustleinheelsnc.com.