Leah Dupree Launches New Tennessee Consulting Firm

NASHVILLE, TN — An established and respected legislative liaison leaves state department to launch a consulting firm. Leah Dupree recently launched Dupree Consulting Group, a values-based consulting firm specializing in government relations, political consulting, and legal issues.

Leah, a licensed attorney, has nearly a decade of experience working in the Tennessee General Assembly. “DCG offers a range of services across a broad spectrum of industry services, but each client receives the DCG treatment – a personalized, hands-on approach with an emphasis on honesty, integrity, and trust,” said founder Leah Dupree.

Before founding Dupree Consulting Group, Leah served as Director of Legislative Services for the Tennessee Department of General Services lobbying issues concerning the state’s real estate portfolio, procurement, and projects before the State Building Commission. Prior to moving to the Executive Branch, she served in the Legislative Branch as a Senate Legislative Aide. Additionally, she has been an Adjunct Business Law Professor at Tennessee State University.

Born in Jackson, TN, Leah made Nashville her permanent home in 2011. Before relocating to Nashville, Leah lived in Indianapolis, Indiana. She is a former Legislative Intern for the Tennessee Department of Human Services, Discretionary Grant Reviewer for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Law Clerk for the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, and Eligibility Coordinator for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Leah sits on several boards, including, YCAP (YMCA Community Action Programs) of Middle Tennessee, Tennessee State University Accounting Advisory Board, and Tennessee Educators of Color Alliance. Leah previously served as President of the Tennessee Chapter of the American Society for Public Administration.

She received her Bachelor’s degree from Tennessee State University, a Masters in Business Administration from Valparaiso University, and a Juris Doctorate from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.