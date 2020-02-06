Les Gemmes Holds 13th Annual Literary Luncheon

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Chapter of

Les Gemmes, Inc. presents its 13th Annual Literary Luncheon. The event will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 am at the newly renovated Renaissance Hotel in Downtown Nashville and it is slated to be the best yet.

This year’s Literary Luncheon will continue the success of the organization. It begins with an energetic and inspiring performance from the gospel choir, Cedric Sesley and Out for Souls. Guests will also enjoy the creative wit and humor of Rashad Tha Poet, as he will serve as the host of the luncheon.

This year’s authors and speakers include Dr. Beverly Bond and Nashville native, Roderick Glover. Dr. Bond is a professor at the University of Memphis. While Dr. Bond has several

literary works to her credit, she will discuss her latest book, Remembering the Memphis Massacre: An American Story. Mr. Glover is the founder of the I Can Fly Network, a nonprofit organization that teaches youth how to dream, positive character development and set goals for the future. Mr. Glover also serves as a motivational speaker and teen life coach. At the luncheon, he will share from his book, I Can Flyyyyyy.

In addition to the speakers, Ms. Marie Sueing, VP of Multicultural Community Relations for the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, is slated to receive the Dr. Evelyn Fancher Community Award. This award is given annually to an individual or organization who has made a

significant contribution to the community.

New to the program this year is the Rosetta Miller Perry Literary Award. This award is reserved for an individual or organization in the community who has made a significant contribution in the literary field. Veteran journalist and author, Dwight Lewis, will be the inaugural recipient of this year’s award.

This annual event serves as the organization’s preeminent fundraiser to support the program “Lighting the Path for Girls.” “Jewels,” the young ladies who are mentored in the program by the ladies of Les Gemmes, attend cultural and educational

activities hosted by the women of the organization at least once a month. Through the activities, the Jewels learn and enhance life skills, manners, character, professionalism, and self-esteem. The Jewels are further exposed to a myriad of cultural, civic and community oriented experiences that help them understand the importance being an active participant in the community and the importance of serving and giving back to the community. This is all done at no cost to the Jewels.

This fundraiser provides scholarships to the Jewels who are graduating from high school and plan to engage in post-secondary education. Funds raised also go to support the monthly activities provided for the Jewels.

Sponsors to date include: Advance Financial, American Baptist College, Assessor of

Property Vivian Wilhoite, Atty. Joy Kimbrough, Atty. Tillman Payne, Beards Landscaping, Citizens Savings Bank & Trust, Councilwoman Berkley Allen, D3 Entertainment Group, First Horizon Bank, Former Councilwoman Erica Gilmore, Former Judge and Councilman Nick Leonardo, Gayles Winery, LLC., Judge Amanda McClendon, Judge Jennifer Smith, Judge Mark Fishburn and wife, Claudette Fishburn, Judge Philip Smith, Lifestyle Entertainment, Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., Nashville General Hospital, Nashville Wraps, Pastor Howard Jones, Jr., Trustee Parker Toler, The Law Firm of Manson, Johnson, and Conner, Robert Stokes, The Tennessee Tribune and Vice Mayor Jim Shulman.

Tickets are $75.00 and include complimentary valet parking. You may purchase tickets on Eventbrite or through a member of the organization. You may also call 615-496-1849 if you are interested in purchasing tickets, being a sponsor or would like additional information about the event. Contact René Whittaker for Vendor information 615-838-6164.