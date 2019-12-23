Mayor Appoints Two to Oversight Board

NASHVILLE, TN – Mayor John Cooper announced his nomination of Atty. Andrew Goddard and renomination of Dr. Phyllis D. K. Hildreth to serve on the Community Oversight Board (COB). Atty. Andrew Goddard is currently head of the Environmental Practice Group of Bass, Berry & Sims and serves as First Vice President of the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands. Dr. Phyllis D. K. Hildreth currently serves as Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Strategic Partnerships at American Baptist College.

“I am grateful to both Atty. Drew Goddard and Dr. Phyllis D. K. Hildreth for their passion for public service and their willingness to serve on the COB,” said Mayor John Cooper. “Phyllis has done outstanding work throughout her tenure on the board – especially as we work to complete an MOU between the COB and Metro police. And Drew brings decades of experience as a respected local litigator, long-time advocate for legal representation for the disadvantaged, and social justice advocate to the COB. I’m pleased to send their nominations to the Metro Council for expeditious approval.”

Atty. Goddard’s experience includes serving as a board member of the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands for 15 years. He has served as Chair of the Tennessee Heritage Conservation Trust Fund since it was created during the Bredesen administration in 2005 and has also served on external steering committees of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Atty. Goddard earned a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University School of Engineering and a law degree from Duke University.

Dr. Phyllis D. K. Hildreth previously served as Chief Counsel in the Office of the Public Defender for the State of Maryland, as Deputy Secretary for the State of Maryland Department of Juvenile Justice, and as Managing Director for the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center.

Dr. Phyllis D. K. Hildreth earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University, a law degree from the University of Maryland, and a master’s degree in conflict management from Lipscomb University.