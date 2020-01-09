Mayor Cooper Releases Commitment Tracker

NASHVILLE, TN — Following the release of his First 100 Day Report, Mayor John Cooper today announced the publication of his administration’s Commitment Tracker, which can be accessed at https://www.nashville.gov/Mayors-Office.aspx.

The Commitment Tracker lists 50 promises made by Mayor Cooper during the 2019 mayoral campaign. Following through on the 50 commitments will be Mayor Cooper’s focus over the next four years, and they are listed in the policy areas below:

• Fiscal Stewardship

• Education

• Affordable Housing

• Neighborhoods

• Transportation

• Public Safety

• Ethics & Transparency

“I intend for this commitment tracker to be a transparent resource for residents as well as an accountability mechanism for my team,” said Mayor Cooper. “Tracking my administration’s progress on these 50 commitments will help keep us focused on core priorities over the next four years. I campaigned with a 47-page policy platform, and I want to be clear that I intend to follow through on the commitments I made. I’m encouraged by the progress we’ve made in the first 100 days, and I recognize the important work ahead to make Nashville a city that works for everyone.”

The database will be updated monthly by the Mayor’s Office staff.

Direct link to Commitment Tracker: https://www.nashville.gov/Portals/0/SiteContent/MayorsOffice/docs/CommitmentTracker.pdf