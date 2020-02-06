Mayor Cooper to Visit Babies at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital

NASHVILLE’S MAYOR COOPER SET TO DELIVER RED BOOTIES TO NEWBORNS AT SAINT THOMAS MIDTOWN ON NATIONAL WEAR RED DAY

In Participation of the American Heart Association’s “Babies Go Red” Initiative to Support “Go Red For Women”

Who:

Nashville’s Mayor John Cooper along with his wife, Mrs. Cooper, leadership from Saint Thomas Health and representatives from the American Heart Association

What:

Mayor Cooper will help hand out tiny, hand-knit red booties to newborn babies symbolizing the importance of women’s heart health and raising awareness for congenital heart defects. Mayor Cooper, Saint Thomas Health Leadership and the American Heart Association will discuss the importance of bringing awareness to women’s cardiovascular disease and congenital heart defects.

Why:

Babies born at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital will be outfitted in red booties on February 7 in support of National Wear Red Day. As the No. 1 killer of women – claiming the lives of one in three women – cardiovascular diseases force us to consider that women we know and love may be affected at any age. While cardiovascular diseases kill nearly 1 woman every 80 seconds, 80 percent of these cases may be prevented with education and action.

Babies Go Red honors babies and moms in a very special way. These tiny red, hand-knit booties symbolize our shared mission of heart-healthy lives for everyone and help raise awareness of congenital heart defects. One of the main priorities of Ascension Saint Thomas is ensuring women have the necessary access to care and educational information to remain heart-healthy. Go Red For Women is the American Heart Association’s national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women and advocate for more research and swifter action for women’s heart health.

When:

Friday, February 7, 2019 from 9:00am – 9:30am.

Where:

Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital*

2000 Church Street

Nashville, TN 37236

*Call for parking and additional details