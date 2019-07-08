MDHA to Open Waiting Lists for Two Elderly Project-Based Voucher Locations at Noon on July 10, 2019

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

MDHA will be accepting online only applications for two elderly Project-Based Voucher locations on a first-come, first-served from noon Wednesday, July 10, 2019 until 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Depending on the number of applications received, the waiting lists may remain open beyond July 17, 2019.

In order to qualify for elderly housing, the head of household or spouse must be at least 62 years old.

Similar to the Tenant-Based Voucher Program, the PBV Program provides low-and moderate-income households with monthly rental assistance. However, PBV assistance is tied to particular units rather than to the family. Eligible families only receive assistance while living in the PBV unit. MDHA selects families from the PBV waiting list and refers them to the owner of the PBV unit to fill their vacancies.

Applications for the elderly waiting lists will be available online only at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button that says Apply for Affordable Housing) beginning at noon on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, and can be submitted online 24 hours a day during the waiting list period. The application is simple and takes less than five minutes to complete. Applicants will need to register a username and password and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, an email confirming the application has been completed and received will be sent. Within 30 days, applicants will receive a follow up email confirming whether the application has been accepted and placed on the waiting list, or it has been rejected.

Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements for the PBV location in order to be place on the waiting list.

Sycamores Terrace: newly renovated one and two-bedroom units are available at Sycamores Terrace, an elderly development located at 1427 Lebanon Pike in Nashville. In order to qualify for elderly housing, applicants must be 62 or older and have an adjusted income at or below 50 percent of the area median income. Leasing this summer.

For anyone needing assistance in completing an online application, a limited number of computers will be available along with MDHA staff at the MDHA Randee Rogers Training Center, 1419 Rosa L. Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208 from noon until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Assistance will also be provided by Catholic Charities of Tennessee from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday during the open application period at their C.E. McGruder Family Resource Center at 2013 25th Ave. North.

Applicants may also visit a public library to access a computer with internet service.

For a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), please click here.

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, color, national origin, religion, disability or any other legally protected status in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities. For assistance with language interpretation or other accommodation or service, call 615-782-3960. For other accommodation or service such as TDD, call 615-252-8599.

