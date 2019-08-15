Meteorologist Statom Named Broadcaster of the Year by National Weather Association

By Laken Bowles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Weather Association has named NewsChannel 5 Meteorologist Lelan Statom as Broadcaster of the Year.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019. General Manager Lyn Plantinga called Lelan the “hardest-working” meteorologist in the country.

Lelan says he’s “deeply honored” by the award. He thanked the National Weather Association, saying he’s been a member of the organization for two decades.

The Broadcaster of the Year Award is “presented to a NWA member Radio or Television weathercaster, or other member of the broadcast media, whose activities have significantly contributed to the development and presentation of weather information to the public service.”

The National Weather Association will present the award at the national convention next month in Huntsville, Alabama.

Lelan said he was “surprised but honored.”

“Middle Tennessee has been waking up to Lelan Statom for 20 years. Lelan is deserving of this award for his dedication to his craft, the public, science education and young people. On behalf of NABJ Nashville Chapter, congratulations.” NABJ Nashville President, Grover Wyatt-Murrell.