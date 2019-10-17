Metro Assessor Wilhoite Presented the Certificate of Excellence

NASHVILLE, TN — Vivian Wilhoite, Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County Assessor, and Staff of the Office of Assessments received the Certificate of Excellence in Assessment Administration from the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO), at the 85th Annual Conference that was held September 8-11, 2019 in Ontario, Canada. IAAO is a national and international organization which is made up of approximately 8,000 members in the assessments profession and seeks to maintain the highest standards of professionalism in property valuation.

Assessor Wilhoite was presented the prestigious award by Tim Boncoskey, IAAO president 2018-2019, joined by Amy Rasmussen-RES, IAAO president 2018-2019 and Dorothy Jacks-AAS, IAAO president 2019-2020. The Davidson County Office is the only Tennessee county that has earned this award and one of forty-eight (48) jurisdictions to earn this award nationally and internationally.

President Boncoskey states in a prior news release that the certification seeks to recognize governmental agencies using “best appraisal and assessment practices throughout their offices, including a strong emphasis on teamwork, accomplishments and a high level of satisfaction among peers, staff and constituents.”

Wilhoite says, “This recertification is a confirmation of our dedication and commitment to best practices and innovative approaches to the Mass Appraisal process. I am proud of my staff and the procedures we follow at the Nashville-Davidson County, Tennessee Office of Assessments. I know it is truly an Office of Excellence.” Wilhoite goes on to say, “It is an exceptional honor to have our governing colleagues confirm this and bestow this great award upon us.”

The certification is for a period of six years and Wilhoite says that she will encourage her fellow colleagues across Tennessee to seek this certification. The recertification was issued after the Assessor’s office submitted the requirements of the Certificate of Excellence in Assessment Administration and underwent a rigorous evaluation period lasting nearly four (4) months and included reviews of the office’s efforts at community outreach, data collection and timely response to constituents. Under Assessor Wilhoite, the office has held more than 100 community meetings across Davidson County to explain the appraisal process to property owners and to answer questions about property valuation and appeal rights. Assessor Wilhoite was presented this recognition after she was named Outstanding New Member by the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers in January 2019 and she also received the Certified Public Administrator designation in May 2019.