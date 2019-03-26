Metro Council Minority Caucus Stands Against Racism

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

Minority Caucus holds press conference to address MNPS Board action

NASHVILLE, TN — On Tuesday, March 26, at 12 noon, the Metro Minority Caucus will conduct a press conference to address the actions of the MNPS Board and Director of Schools at the Metro Courthouse Building, 1 Public Square, Nashville, TN 37201 – 2nd Floor.

“This recent activity regarding the School Director’s contract is a stain on our city. Nashville is uniquely positioned to move forward and across racial lines, but this kind of racially motivated dysfunctional behavior takes us back,” says Councilmember at-large Sharon Hurt. “It doesn’t just hurt Dr. Joseph and his family, it hurts the Nashville community at large.”

Education can be a means to retain or to eliminate inequality. “Our city should be vested in eliminating racism and racial injustice rather than perpetuating it,” added Councilmember Antoinette Lee. “What I see unfolding sets a detestable precedent for a district that serves 71% minority students with African Americans consisting of 42% of that population.”

The Metro Council Minority Caucus champions effective, equitable governance. One of the critical responsibilities of the Metro Council is the funding of Metro Schools. The Minority Caucus must have confidence that Nashville’s tax dollars are not going to a dysfunctional MNPS Board plagued by institutional racism.

WHO: Metro Council Minority Caucus

WHAT: Press Conference

WHEN: Tuesday, March 26, at 12 noon

WHERE: 1 Public Square, Nashville, TN 37201 – 2nd Floor