MissionSide to Hire 800 Nashville Residents Through January 2020, Job Fair Dec. 5th

Those Who Apply at December 5th Job Fair May Be Hired Same Day

NASHVILLE, TN — MissionSide Program Manager Tee Jordan today announced the creation of 800 temporary jobs for its telecommunications center in Nashville. MissionSide will host a job fair on Thursday, December 5th starting at 10:00 AM at 2 Dell Parkway to recruit hundreds of Nashvillians who may be interested in an exciting income. Those who apply in person may be hired on-site.

Potential employees will be able to receive full-time jobs starting at $16.00 per hour, and may be hired on a rolling basis until January 21, 2020. Employees will be based at MissionSide’s call center at 2 Dell Parkway. To be considered for a position, potential employees must bring two forms of identification to the job fair. Employees will conduct calls in support of efforts to fulfill the Constitutionally-mandated task to count each person living in the United States in 2020.

“MissionSide provides telecommunication services for multiple national efforts,” said MissionSide Program Manager Tee Jordan. “As we begin to think about the new year, MissionSide will hire 800 Nashville for customer service representatives and support staff. We are offering highly competitive pay for full time jobs, and employees will conduct their work out of our state-of-the-art call center in Nashville. Please join us at our job fair on December 5th, where we will hire on-site, or apply online today.”

For Nashvillians interested in career opportunities with MissionSide, you can apply online at www.missionside.com/careers.