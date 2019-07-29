MUSIC CITY CENTER ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2019 NUMBERS

“This year marks a milestone in our six-year history with the greatest direct economic impact to date,” said Charles Starks, President/CEO of Music City Center. “With groups contracted through 2033, we have a strong customer base to thank as we look forward to another successful year.”

During the month of June, the Music City Center hosted 14 events with 79,069 attendees, generating 98,963 total room nights with a direct economic impact of $75,936,386. For fiscal year 2019, 258 events have been hosted with an attendance of 495,934 and a direct economic impact of $439,712,745, which is an increase of over $90,000,000 compared to fiscal year 2018.

The Convention Center Authority also reappointed Marty Dickens as chair, Vonda McDaniel as vice-chair, and Willie McDonald as secretary and treasurer for the coming year.