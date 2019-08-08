NAACP Nashville Chapter to Celebrate 100 Years of Service

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will host the “Renaissance 100: Proud Past, Inspired Future” Awards Banquet in honor of its 100thAnniversary.

The banquet will take place on Saturday, August 24th at the Hilton Nashville Downtown Hotel, 121 4th Avenue South in Nashville. Reception begins at 6:00 p.m. and dinner and program will begin at 7:15 p.m. The historic event will be chaired by Senator Brenda Gilmore. Sponsors include Meharry Medical College, Belmont University, Regions Bank, Advance Financial, HCA and Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. Tickets are $150 per person. A table of eight may be purchased for $1,200. Tables and sponsorships are available for purchase.

Senator Brenda Gilmore says, “It is an honor to participate in this historic event, celebrating 100 years of service to the Nashville community. I know of no other organization whose sole mission is to ensure the rights of all persons regardless of race, gender or ability to pay. The NAACP is the oldest civil rights organization in the country. It is the mother of all organizations.”

This year’s banquet is hosted by several honorary chairs including Dr. James E. K. Hildreth, president of Meharry Medical College; Butch Spyridon, president and chief executive officer of Nashville Convention Visitors Corporation; Latrisha Jemison, vice-president of Regions Bank, and Tina Hodges, chief executive officer of Advance Financial. A special tribute will be made in honor of the past 13 presidents of the Nashville Branch.

“I am honored to serve as the Nashville Branch President during our Centennial year of existence,” adds Reverend Keith Caldwell. “The NAACP has courageously served as a prophetic witness to an American vision of Democracy that has often been reluctant to include all of its citizenry. The NAACP has insisted on working for liberation by ensuring a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race.”

The month of August will be designated NAACP restaurant month. A portion of all dinners sold will be donated to the Nashville Branch. Participating restaurants include Knock Out Wings, Shugga Hi and Ten45 restaurant. The Centennial Celebration will also feature a NAACP Day of Worship on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Bishop Joseph W. Walker III of Mt. Zion Baptist Church will chair the citywide celebration. Church partners will honor the branch’s 100 years of service with a membership drive and NAACP-designated collection.

On February 10, 1919, the Nashville Branch NAACP was chartered to address the issues of racism in the city of Nashville. For 100 years, the Nashville Branch NAACP has stood shoulder to shoulder in the everyday fight for social justice and equality of rights for all. A century later, the fight continues to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

To purchase tickets to 2019 Annual Freedom Fund Banquet, visit: https://www.naacpnashville.org/events-1/2019-freedom-fund-dinner

Founded February 12, 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s foremost, largest, and most widely recognized civil rights organization. More than half-million members and supporters throughout the United States and the world serve as premier advocates for civil rights in their communities, leading grassroots campaigns for equal opportunity and conducting voter mobilization. The Nashville branch has been leading the charge for the past 100 years under the leadership of Nashville Branch President Rev. Keith Caldwell and his predecessors: Dr. John E. Arradondo; Arnett Bodenhamer, Sr.; Rev. Neal Darby, Jr.; Reverend Vernon H. Dixon; Dr. Michael Grant; Woodrow B. Grant; Rev. Stephen Handy; Rev. Dr. Amos Jones; Reverend Dr. Charles E. Kimbrough; Rev. Dr. Sheila Peters; Dr. Frank Pogue; Ms. Marilyn Robinson; Mr. Walter Searcy, Esq.; Rev. Charles Townsend; and Ludye N. Wallace.