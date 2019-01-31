Nashville Atty. Hal Hardin Recognized

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Attorney Hal Hardin has recently been recognized by the Nashville Bar Association, the National Association of Former United States Attorneys, and the Tennessee Supreme Court Historical Society at recent events.

The Nashville Bar Association presented Hardin the John C. Tune Public Service Award during its Annual December Banquet in Nashville. The Award is given to a member who “makes outstanding contributions to the greater Nashville area community while distinguishing themselves as practicing attorneys.” The award is the highest award which can be bestowed upon a member by the Bar. Hardin has been previously honored with the Jack Norman, Sr. Award for Criminal Law Excellence by the Nashville Bar. He was also honored by the Nashville Bar Foundation in 2017 with the Rutherford Award for highest professionalism and civility.

During its annual meeting, the National Association of Former U. S. Attorneys presented Hardin with a painting of downtown Nashville in honor of his service as president from 2017-2018.

At the Tennessee Supreme Court Historical Society’s (TSCHS) annual banquet in Memphis, Hardin was presented a leadership plaque for his service as past president of the society. He was president of the organization in 2015-2016 and remains an active member. THCHS is dedicated to honoring the Judiciary and to preserving the history and records of the Supreme Court. The organization works to promote better understanding of the role of the Tennessee Judiciary in society.

A 7th generation Tennessean, Hardin started practicing law in 1969. During his career he has been recognized by several legal publications. He served in the District Attorney’s office from 1967-1970; Circuit Court Judge, 1975-1977; Presiding Judge of Trial Courts, 1977; Special Judge, Court of Appeal, 1977; and Presidential-appointed U.S. Attorney, 1977-1981. While judge, Hardin earned the highest favorable rating ever given to a Circuit Judge by the Nashville Bar.

He is a member of Tennessee Bar Association, was General Counsel, 1983-1990, and is a recipient of its Award of Merit. He is a member of Kentucky, District of Columbia and Texas Bar Associations. He served as President, 1989, and charter member of the Tennessee Chapter of American Board of Trial Advocates and served on its national board; Life Member, Sixth Circuit Judicial Conference; Fellow of the Tennessee and Nashville Bar Foundations; Emeritus Board Member of the National Association of Returned Peace Corps Volunteers, and professor emeritus at Nashville School of Law, where he was honored with the Distinguished Faculty Award in 2016.

Hardin has taught at Nashville School of Law, Aquinas College, and abroad. He is a 1984 Leadership Nashville alumnus. Hardin served as an early Peace Corps volunteer in Colombia. He briefly served as Acting Director of the St. Louis Job Corp for Women. Hardin is included in Keel Hunt’s besting-selling book “Coup” where he is portrayed as the hero in Tennessee Governor Ray Blanton’s ouster.

Hardin Law Office is located on the Public Square in The Stahlman Building, Nashville.