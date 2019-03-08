Nashville’s NAACP to Celebrate 100 Years at End of March

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will celebrate 100 Years of African-American Activism Sunday, March 31st thru Saturday, April 6th.

As a preamble to the activities, we will host a Wine Taste & Social Mixer Fundraiser on Friday, March 15th at the historic Nashville Branch Office on Jefferson St. Beginning March 31st, the weeklong celebration will include programming to engage different areas, subjects, and aspects of the Nashville Community: the inaugural Underground Trailblazer Gospel Tribute Celebration, the “How Far Have We Come?” Health and Education Forum, Community Voter’s Rally, “The Church and the Black Community,” Forum, a Civil Rights Teach-In, and Youth Open-Mic Night. The festivities will conclude with the Renaissance 100 Gala featuring innovative performances and tributes to former leaders in honor of Nashville’s rich cultural heritage and activism within our community.

Founded in 1909, by an interracial group of concerned citizens, who included Ida B. Wells-Barnett, W.E.B. DuBois, Dr. Henry Moscowitz and others, the organization answered the crisis of the lynching of hundreds of Black men, women and children.

The Nashville Branch was chartered February 10, 1919, and came to play a pivotal role in American History during the Civil Rights movement of the 60s. Our branch has continued the fight against social and systematic injustices such as segregation, voting rights, gentrification, and inequality in transportation, housing, education and employment, as well as unjust laws in the criminal justice system.

We would like all of Nashville to join the NAACP in our 100th Year celebration beginning March 31st. As the face of Nashville changes, the Nashville NAACP pledges to continue the legacy that it has carried for the last 100 years. We commemorate our “Proud Past” and “Inspired Future”.

“I’m so proud that the NAACP Nashville Branch continues today after 100 years taking a stand for justice.” – Dr. Frank Pogue

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

March 15

Wine Taste & Social Mixer Fundraiser

Time: 5:30 pm-9:30 pm

Location: Nashville Branch 1308 Jefferson St. Nashville, TN 37208

Cost: Donations Accepted

March 31

Underground Trailblazer Gospel Tribute

Time: 5:00 pm

Location: Watson Grove Baptist Church 1415 Horton Ave. Nashville, TN 37212

Cost: Suggested Donation of $20

April 3

The Church and The Black Community

Time: 6:00 pm

Location: New Hope Baptist Church 1303 Hawkins St. Nashville, TN 37203

Cost: Free, Donations Welcome

April 4

The Civil Rights Movement: Teach-In

Time: 6:00 pm

Location: TBA

Cost: Free, Donations Welcome

April 1

Nashville Branch Open-House

Time: 12:00 am-2:00 pm

Location: NAACP Nashville Branch 1308 Jefferson St. Nashville, TN 37208

Cost: Free, Donations Welcome

April 5

Young Professionals Mixer

Time and Location:TBA/

See Instagram @NashvilleNAACP

and Facebook: NAACP Nashville

Cost: Free, Donations Welcome

How Far Have We Come?

Health & Education Forum

Time: 6:00pm

Location: LRC Meharry Medical College 2001 Albion St. Nashville, TN 37208

Cost: Free, Donations Welcome

Youth Open Mic Night

Time: 6:00 pm-8:00 pm

Location: McKissick Middle School 915 38th Ave. N. Nashville, TN 37209

Cost: Free

April 2

NAACP Community Voter Rally

Time: 6:00 pm

Location: Jefferson Street MB Church 2708 Jefferson St. Nashville, TN 37208

Cost: Free, Donations Welcome

April 6

Renaissance 100 Gala

Time: 6:00 pm

Location: Cal Turner Family Center Meharry Campus 1011 21st Ave N. Nashville,TN 37208

Cost: $100, Tables/Sponsorship

Opportunities Available