Register of Deeds Service Connects Veterans With Local Business Discounts

In a salute to Nashville’s military Veterans, Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson has announced a new program that will make it easier for them to get the many discounts offered by Nashville businesses.

“With our Thank a Veteran program, those who have served will receive a free photo ID when they record their discharge papers in our office,” Johnson said.

“As the wife of an honorably discharged Marine, I know how difficult it is to carry around your papers to present for a discount. The Thank a Veteran photo ID card makes it much more convenient to get these well-deserved benefits.”

In addition to the photo ID, participating Veterans will have access to an online list of local businesses that offer discounts. In the future, there will be a smart phone app to make it even more convenient.

“The Nashville businesses that offer discounts to Veterans are proud to be on our list, so it is a plus for them, too,” Johnson said.

The Davidson County Register of Deeds office for some time has recorded DD214 military discharge documents free of charge. It is a safe way to keep track of these critically important papers that are needed to receive a number of Veterans benefits, including health care, VA loans, and burial services.

Register of Deeds staff are now able to produce the photo ID as soon as discharge papers are recorded. Those whose DD214s are already recorded can stop by the Register’s office in the Bridgestone Arena and present a valid photo ID to receive the Thank a Veteran card.

A number of businesses are already listed, and those that wish to be added to the list can visit www.VeteransHonors.com/davidson to sign up.

“It is my honor to serve those who have served us so valiantly,” Johnson said.