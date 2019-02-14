Reynolds is Newest Member of the Women Presidents’ Organization

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

NEW YORK, NY —The Women Presidents’ Organization (WPO), a peer advisory group for million dollar plus women-led companies, is proud to announce Sharon Reynolds, president and CEO, DevMar Products, LLC, as the newest At-Large Member of the WPO.

“I am very pleased to welcome Sharon Reynolds to the WPO,” said Marsha Firestone, Ph.D., WPO President and Founder. “As a peer advisory organization for women business leaders of multi-million dollar companies, WPO membership is highly selective. Sharon Reynolds’ membership in the WPO is a testament to her incredible success in business.”

DevMar Products is a world leader in the manufacturing and distribution of patent-pending technologies and environmentally responsible cleaning and safety products. The company partners with Fortune 500 firms including Marriott International, CoreCivic and HealthTrust to create safer and healthier work environments. The company also has a global distribution channel for janitorial supplies and office products. In October, Ms. Reynolds was a recipient of the Women of Color Achievement Award presented by 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee and WPO in Nashville.

“Becoming a member of WPO is an incredible honor and I am privileged to be selected to join this prestigious group of women business leaders,” says Ms. Sharon Reynolds, president and CEO, DevMar Products. “I look forward to connecting with other members of this organization to take my business to the next level and help other women succeed.”

Requirements for membership to the WPO include annual revenue of at least $2 million ($1 million for service-based companies) and an ownership interest in the company. For more information about membership to the WPO, contact Tomi Jane DeTorres, Membership and Chair Coordinator, at tomijane@womenpresidentsorg.com.

For more information, call 212-688-4114 or visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com.